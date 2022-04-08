Exclusive: Karen Elson to Make Her Café Carlyle Debut

English model and singer-songwriter Karen Elson will make her Café Carlyle debut June 7-11 with an evening of songs and stories from her two-decade career.

Elson's career straddles the worlds of fashion and entertainment: At the age of 18, she appeared on the cover of Vogue Italia, and she has walked the runway for Alexander McQueen, Chanel, Valentino, and Gucci. She is a leading advocate for model rights in the workplace.

She has released two full-length albums, The Ghost Who Walks and Double Roses, and in 2020 released her first EP, Radio Redhead, Vol. 1. Her memoir, The Red Flame, was published by Rizzoli in 2020.

Elson's latest album, titled Green, will be released on April 29. You can stream her new single from the record here.

Buy tickets for Karen Elson at the Carlyle here.