Justin Sayre's New Play Babette in Retreat to Receive Play-PerView Debut

Play-PerView will present the live-streamed premiere of Babette in Retreat, a new play by Justin Sayre, on Saturday, April 10, at 7pm ET. Ellie Heyman directs.

Babette in Retreat is described as a "farce about love and responsibility." It tells the story of Babette, one of the most famous courtesans of her day, whose retirement plans are derailed when all of her closest companions come to her cottage wanting for something. Streaming on demand through April 14, proceeds from the reading will benefit the Ali Forney Center.

In alphabetical order, the company will include Becca Blackwell, Nathan Lee Graham, Randy Harrison, Bradford Louryk, author Sayre, Mary Testa, and Jack Weatherall.

Buy tickets for Babette in Retreat here.