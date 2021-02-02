Judy Collins to Star in Streamed Town Hall Concert Re-creating 1964 Show

The Town Hall will present a special streaming event where beloved singer Judy Collins re-creates her legendary 1964 New York City concert hall debut.

The concert was filmed live on the stage at Town Hall, and the show will stream on February 12 at 8pm ET. Tickets are $40, the cost of which reflects Collins's desire to keep her band, crew, and technical staff employed during the pandemic.

Collins's show features music by Bob Dylan, Tom Paxton, Billy Ed Wheeler, and more. Judy Collins: A Return to Her Legendary 1964 Concert will also be released later this year on vinyl, just like the original album.

Click here to purchase tickets.