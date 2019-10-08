Josh Groban to Begin Residency at Radio City Music Hall
Groban's special concert series will kick off in 2020.
Josh Groban will begin a residency at Radio City Music Hall in 2020.
The series will kick off on February 14, with a second show set for April 18. Additional shows in the residency will be announced at a later date.
Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show will draw on the Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-nominated performer's multifaceted career. It will feature a Groban concert alongside special segments and will welcome special guest stars. No two shows will be the same.
