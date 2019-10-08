TheaterMania Logo
Home link
Music News

Josh Groban to Begin Residency at Radio City Music Hall

Groban's special concert series will kick off in 2020.

Josh Groban will perform at Radio City Music Hall.
(© Andrew Eccles)

Josh Groban will begin a residency at Radio City Music Hall in 2020.

The series will kick off on February 14, with a second show set for April 18. Additional shows in the residency will be announced at a later date.

Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show will draw on the Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-nominated performer's multifaceted career. It will feature a Groban concert alongside special segments and will welcome special guest stars. No two shows will be the same.

Loading...
Loading...

Tagged in this Story

Loading...