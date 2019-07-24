Jocelyn Bioh's School Girls to Make Television Debut

Airdates have been announced for the television premieres of the recent off-Broadway shows School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play, On the Exhale, and Uncle Vanya. The productions will air as part of the Theater Close-Up series on the tristate area-based PBS station Thirteen.

Jocelyn Bioh's award-winning School Girls will air Friday, August 16, at 9pm. Rebecca Taichman's production will feature the MCC Theater off-Broadway company led by MaameYaa Boafo and Joanna A. Jones.

Martin Zimmerman's On the Exhale, directed by Leigh Silverman and taped at Roundabout Theater Company, features Marin Ireland. It airs at 10:15pm on August 16.

Richard Nelson's Uncle Vanya, featuring 2019 Drama Desk Award winner Jay O. Sanders, will air at 9pm on August 23. The Chekhov adaptation was the inaugural production of the Hunter Theater Project and taped at Hunter College.

The television broadcasts are directed by David Horn.