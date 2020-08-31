Ingrid Michaelson and More Join MCC Theater's Miscast Lineup

MCC Theater has announced that further casting for its Miscast20 gala, airing Sunday, September 13 on its YouTube channel.

Miscast features stars of stage and screen singing songs from roles for which they would never be cast. Newly announced are Norbert Leo Butz, Robert Fairchild, Ingrid Michaelson, Leslie Odom Jr., Isaac Powell, and Lauren Ridloff. Presenters include Kenneth Cole, Julianna Margulies, Piper Perabo, and Thomas Sadoski.

They join Beanie Feldstein, Heather Headley, Joshua Henry, Rob McClure, Nicolette Robinson, Phillipa Soo, Adrienne Warren, Jocelyn Bioh, Raúl Esparza, and Judith Light. Will Van Dyke serves as musical supervisor. Additional participants will be announced in the coming weeks.

Miscast20 will feature a free raffle to win a table for 10 front and center at Miscast 21 and a toast with the performers onstage after the show. Raffle entry and bids can be placed here.

Funds raised from Miscast20 help MCC Theater produce exciting new work off-Broadway and support its Youth Company and in-school partnerships that serve New York City public high school students, as well as MCC's literary development work with emerging playwrights. Miscast20 will also support the Mental Health Coalition (MHC), who will receive 10 percent of funds raised during the broadcast. MHC is a new initiative focused on destigmatizing mental health experiences that was founded by social activist and fashion designer Kenneth Cole.