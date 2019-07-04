Idina Menzel, Aaron Tveit, and More Broadway Stars Sing "The Star-Spangled Banner"
Celebrate Independence Day by watching some of your favorite Broadway stars singing the US national anthem.
To celebrate Independence Day, we put together a supercut of Broadway stars performing America's national anthem, "The Star-Spangled Banner," including Ben Platt, Aaron Tveit, Idina Menzel, Kelli O'Hara, and many more. You can see them all performing this most patriotic of American tunes in the video below. What better way for theater lovers to ring in the Fourth of July?
You can find links to the full performances below:
Idina Menzel
Jeremy Jordan
Gaten Matarazzo
Orfeh
Solea Pfeiffer, Emmy Raver-Lampman & Amber Iman
Ben Platt
Kristin Chenoweth
Josh Groban
Aaron Tveit
Lena Hall
Ramin Karimloo
Ariana Grande
Neil Patrick Harris
Shoshana Bean
Christopher Jackson
Kelli O'Hara