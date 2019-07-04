Idina Menzel, Aaron Tveit, and More Broadway Stars Sing "The Star-Spangled Banner"

To celebrate Independence Day, we put together a supercut of Broadway stars performing America's national anthem, "The Star-Spangled Banner," including Ben Platt, Aaron Tveit, Idina Menzel, Kelli O'Hara, and many more. You can see them all performing this most patriotic of American tunes in the video below. What better way for theater lovers to ring in the Fourth of July?





You can find links to the full performances below:

Idina Menzel

Jeremy Jordan

Gaten Matarazzo

Orfeh

Solea Pfeiffer, Emmy Raver-Lampman & Amber Iman

Ben Platt

Kristin Chenoweth

Josh Groban

Aaron Tveit

Lena Hall

Ramin Karimloo

Ariana Grande

Neil Patrick Harris

Shoshana Bean

Christopher Jackson

Kelli O'Hara