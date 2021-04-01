Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Jacket and More to Be Sold in "Stage & Screen" Auction

The Actors Fund is teaming up with Doyle Auctioneers & Appraisers and Christine Baranski for "Stage & Screen," an online auction event to benefit the national human services organization for members of the performing arts community. The auction will take place on Wednesday, April 28, beginning at 10am ET.

The auction will feature a diverse array of memorabilia from theater, Hollywood, opera, and dance, including original drawings, scenic and costume designs, photographs, and wardrobes. Among the highlights so far are a Wolverine jacket from Hugh Jackman's closet; a David Dalrymple gown worn by Bette Midler; a dress from Dolly Parton; coat and shoes from Cher; the leather suit Alan Cumming wore to the Tony Awards in 1998, when he won Best Actor for Cabaret; a collection of signed books from Julie Andrews; and more. New highlights will be announced each week leading up to the event.

While a portion of proceeds from every item sold will benefit the Actors Fund, Baranski is curating a collection of donated lots for which 100 percent of the hammer price goes entirely to the organization. She is also donating three gowns that she wore for appearances at the Golden Globe Awards, Emmy Awards, and Kennedy Center Honors.

The current selection of items can be viewed here. The interactive auction catalogue will be published online at Doyle.com on Thursday, April 15.