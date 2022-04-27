Watch Heather Headley Perform "Stay With Me" in Rehearsal for Encores! Into the Woods

We're just one week out from the special Encores! presentation of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into the Woods at New York City Center (May 4-15). To hold you over, here's video from rehearsal of Tony Award winner Heather Headley (who plays the Witch) performing "Stay With Me" opposite Shereen Pimentel (Rapunzel):

As previously reported, Into the Wood features a cast of heavy-hitters including Neil Patrick Harris, Denée Benton, and Sara Bareilles. You can learn more about the production and buy tickets here.