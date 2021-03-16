Free Shakespeare in the Park to Return This Summer With Jocelyn Bioh's Merry Wives

The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park will return to the Delacorte Theater in Central Park this summer, with a new adaptation of The Merry Wives of Windsor running July 6-August 29.

Merry Wives will be adapted by Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Saheem Ali. The production will be a celebration of Black joy, laughter, and vitality, set in South Harlem amid a vibrant and eclectic community of West African immigrants.

The Public will present the show under the guidance of New York City officials, health and safety experts, and theatrical unions. Further information, including casting, performance schedule, safety protocols, and free ticket details, are still to be announced.