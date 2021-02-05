Flashback Friday: Whitney Houston and Brandy Rehearse for Cinderella

Yesterday, Disney Plus announced that it will begin streaming Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, starring Brandy and Whitney Houston, on February 12. Today, we're looking back at a making-of featurette that's more than two decades old. In this clip, the stars talk about the production and warm up around the piano by figuring out their vocal parts during "Impossible." Watch these two masters at work below:

