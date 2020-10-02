Flashback Friday: In Wicked, Kristin Chenoweth Watched the Spotlight Shine on the Audience
Start your weekend with this story of Theater Gone Wrong.
More often than not, audience members are eager to stay out of the spotlight. But, as Kristin Chenoweth remembers from her run as Glinda in Wicked, there wasn't any other choice. When parts of the show's lighting system malfunctioned, it gave a certain section of the crowd in the Gershwin Theatre an unexpected starring role in this now-classic musical. All she could do was sit back and laugh.
