Flashback Friday: Glee Celebrates Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You"

Mariah Carey's classic holiday song "All I Want for Christmas Is You" hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in its 25-year history recently, and to celebrate, we're flashing back to one of its many covers. 'Cause while we love Mariah just like everyone, nothing warms our hearts more than the Glee version, with the lead vocals sung by the ferocious Amber Riley.