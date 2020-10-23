Flashback Friday: Brandy Learns to Trust the Moment in Chicago
Start your weekend with this story of Theater Gone Wrong.
When Brandy made her Broadway debut in Chicago it was a dream come true. What she wasn't expecting, though, were the occasional mishaps. As the iconic singer rejoins the cast of the Kander and Ebb musical at the Ambassador Theatre, she recalls a moment when she had to trust her instincts to get the show back on track. It taught her a major lesson, but as she tells it, it was "scary as bleep."
Loading...