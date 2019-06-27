EXCLUSIVE: Hear Wesley Taylor and Company Sing From Alice by Heart

Ghostlight Records will release the original cast recording of Alice By Heart on Friday, June 28, with a CD release planned for later this year. Today, we're giving you a first taste of the album, through Wesley Taylor and the company singing "Sick to Death of Alice-ness." Listen to the track below.

Based on Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland, Alice by Heart ran at MCC Theater from January 30 through April 7, and featured a book by Steven Sater and Jessie Nelson — who also served as director — with music by Duncan Sheik and lyrics by Steven Sater. The production starred Molly Gordon, Mia DiLena, Zachary Downer, Noah Galvin, Ari Groover, Michael Hartung, Zachary Infante, Andrew Kober, Grace McLean, Kim Blanck, Catherine Ricafort, Colton Ryan, Heath Saunders, Wesley Taylor, and Natalie Walker.

Alice by Heart is now available for digital preorder here. Customers who preorder the album will immediately receive a download of the first single, "Down the Hole."