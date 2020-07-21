Ethan Slater Releases New Three-Track EP, Titled Life Is Weird

Tony-nominated SpongeBob SquarePants star Ethan Slater has released his second EP, Life Is Weird. The release is currently available and features three songs.

Life Is Weird is a followup to Slater's previous EP, Wanderer, which was released last year. Proceeds from EP sales will go to the National Bail Fund and Protect Native Elders. Slater is is joined on the album by sound designer and producer Mike Dobson.

In additional to the original title song, the EP also has the original song "Under the Cathedral," as well as Slater's cover of Phoenix's Lisztomania.

Listen to the album here.