Drama Book Shop, Now Owned by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Thomas Kail, to Reopen in June

Manhattan's famed Drama Book Shop will reopen to the general public in its new location on Thursday, June 10. The 104-year-old independent bookstore is now located at 266 West 39th Street, between Seventh and Eighth Avenues.

Founded in 1917 by the Drama League, the Drama Book Shop became an independent bookstore in 1923 and has since been deemed a quintessential New York City cultural institution. For over 100 years, the Drama Book Shop has been the city's best source for theatrical works, with over 8,000 plays regularly in stock. In 2011, the Drama Book Shop received a Tony Award Honor for Excellence in the Theatre.

The longtime owners of the shop were Arthur and Rozanne Seelan, who bought the store in 1958. The new owners are Thomas Kail and Lin-Manuel Miranda, along with Jeffrey Seller and James L. Nederlander. The new location, designed by Hamilton scenic designer David Korins and his team, pays homage to 20th-century European cafés and reading rooms, and features a full-service café serving coffee, teas, and light snacks.

For the health and safety of guests, the Drama Book Shop is operating at a limited capacity and has implemented a timed-entry reservation system. Reservations are not required, but highly recommended to ensure entry to the store at a specific time.

Click here to register for a time slot.