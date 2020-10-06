Digital Australian Production of Who's Your Baghdaddy Available for Streaming

A digital Australian production of the musical Who's Your Baghdaddy, or How I Started the Iraq War is available to stream online now. The production will also be available through BroadwayHD beginning November 11.

Performed entirely live with no pre-records, this new production was developed, cast, rehearsed, and performed live during the pandemic, with director Neil Gooding leading a creative team to push the technological limits of streamed theater to their max via inventive choreography, lighting, sound design, and live video editing.

Who's Your Baghdaddy, or How I Started the Iraq War features music and book by Marshall Paillet and lyrics and book by A.D. Penedo, based on an unproduced screenplay by J.T. Allen. The eight-member cast includes Blake Erickson, Doug Hansell, Phillip Lowe, Laura Murphy, Matthew Predny, Adam Rennie, Katrina Retallick, and Troy Sussman. It is presented by Curveball Creative.

Stream the production here.