Crossword: The SpongeBob Musical Is Surfacing on DVD — and in This Puzzle
See how well you know the musical in this week's crossword.
It was just announced this week that The SpongeBob Musical is coming to DVD on November 3. (Coincidence? You decide.) I don't know about everyone else out there, but I could use a little light-hearted frivolity right now, and this musical fits the bill. Since we have to wait a whole month to see this zany and endlessly creative show on our TVs, I thought we'd have some fun with it in this week's puzzle and pay a visit to that yellow fellow who lives in a pineapple under the sea, along with his wacky friends and neighbors. Happy puzzling!
Answers can be found below.
Answers
Across: 2. DISCO 5. SANDY 6. BFFS 8. PATCHY 10. VOLCANO 11. GARY 12. MRKRABS 14. LOSER Down: 1. BIKINI 3. ERUPTOR 4. CYNDILAUPER 5. STARFISH 7. SLATER 9. TAYLOR 13. JOHN