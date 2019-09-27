Come From Away to Perform One-Night Concert of Untold Stories and Songs

Come From Away, now in its third year on Broadway, has announced a one-night-only concert of Cut From Away: The Untold Stories & Songs.

Feinstein's/54 Below will host two performances on February 17, 2020, at 7pm and 9:30pm, and a portion of the shows' proceeds will go to Tuesday's Children, an organization that serves and supports our nation's military Families of the Fallen.

The concert is described as "an evening of great songs and stories written by Tony Award nominees and Olivier Award winners Irene Sankoff and David Hein that did not make it to Come From Away's opening night on Broadway. This one-night-only concert features stories, characters and songs that were cut during the smash-hit musical's multi-city road to Broadway. The concert will be hosted by Irene Sankoff and David Hein and features members of the all-star Broadway company, band, and creative team of Come From Away."

Come From Away began performances on February 18, 2017, ahead of an official opening on March 12 at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. The production features a book, music, and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, direction by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Grammy nominee Ian Eisendrath.