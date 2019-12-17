Claire Foy and Matt Smith to Star in New York City Run of Old Vic Drama Lungs

The Crown stars Claire Foy and Matt Smith will bring their sold-out London production of Duncan Macmillan's Lungs to Brooklyn Academy of Music for a limited run, March 25, 2020-April 19, 2020. Matthew Warchus, who helmed the drama at London's Old Vic this fall, will direct.

Macmillan's play looks at the question of why a couple would want to have a baby in the current climate of global warming, overpopulation, and political unrest. Emmy winner Foy and nominee Smith starred together as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip in the first two seasons of The Crown. Smith is best known for playing the eleventh Doctor in the long-running series Doctor Who.

Lungs has set and costumes by Rob Howell, lighting by Tim Lutkin, sound by Simon Baker and associate direction by Katy Rudd.