CBS Will Replace This Year's Tony Awards With a Grease Sing-Along

CBS will replace this year's Tony Awards telecast with a sing-along edition of the beloved movie-musical Grease. The Grease Sing-A-Long will air on Sunday, June 7 at 8:30pm ET.

The broadcast will feature onscreen lyrics for all of the movie's songs, including "Summer Nights," "You're the One That I Want," "Hopelessly Devoted to You," and the title song, among them. Directed by Randal Kleiser, the 1978 movie is based on the 1971 Broadway musical by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey.

Grease stars John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John, Stockard Channing, Didi Conn, and Jeff Conaway.

A new plan and date for the 2020 Tony Awards has not yet been revealed.