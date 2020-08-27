CBS to Air Fourth Season of One Day at a Time Beginning in October

CBS will begin airing the fourth season of the acclaimed sitcom One Day at a Time beginning Monday, October 12, at 9pm ET. The season aired on Pop TV in March, after filming was cut short due to the Covid crisis.

One Day at a Time is created by Gloria Calderón Kellett and Mike Royce, with Norman Lear, who produced the original version of the sitcom in the 1970s, also serving as executive producer. The first three seasons are available on Netflix, where the show premiered in 2017.

The series follows the life of a Cuban-American family, and stars Justina Machado, Oscar winner Rita Moreno, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, and Stephen Tobolowsky.

