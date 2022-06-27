Carol Burnett to Guest-Star in Final Season of Better Call Saul

Six-time Emmy winner Carol Burnett will join the cast of AMC's Better Call Saul as a guest star in the second half of the show's sixth and final season, which begins airing on Monday, July 11, at 9pm ET.

Burnett will play a character named Marion, with further details under wraps. In a statement, the entertainment industry legend said, "I am thrilled to be a part of my favorite show."

In addition to Burnett, the final six episodes of the series will also feature Emmy winners Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, reprising their Breaking Bad characters Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. Better Call Saul follows the transformation of Bob Odenkirk's compromised hero, Jimmy McGill, into criminal attorney Saul Goodman.

The final episode of Better Call Saul will air on August 15.