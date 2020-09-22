Carey Mulligan to Join Bradley Cooper in Netflix's Leonard Bernstein Biopic

Carey Mulligan will star alongside Bradley Cooper in Maestro, Cooper's new bio-drama about the life of Leonard Bernstein.

Shooting for the Netflix film will begin next spring. Cooper wrote the screenplay with Josh Singer, and will direct the film. He will also play Leonard Bernstein, opposite Mulligan as Bernstein's wife, Felicia.

Maestro will explore the complicated relationship between Leonard and Felicia, which spanned 32 years, from their first meeting in 1946 through her death in 1978. Cooper has spent several years developing the film with Bernstein's children.