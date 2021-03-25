Broadway's Phantom Launches Casting Search for Black, MENASA, Latine, API, Indigenous Christines

The Broadway production of The Phantom of the Opera has announced a casting search for future replacements for the role of Christine Daaé.

Tara Rubin Casting put out the call across social media, with the following description:

"CHRISTINE DAAE: 18-mid 20's. Playing age should be as young as possible but is normally early to mid-twenties. This character can be Black, Latine, MENASA, API, Indigenous, or white. A beautiful lyric soprano voice that combines elements of classical and musical theatre singing. Sings G below middle C to high E."

Those looking to submit themselves should prepare a video in which they sing "Think of Me," with accompaniment tracks and sheet music downloaded from here. It should be sent as a non-expiring downloadable link to [email protected], with "Submission — Last Name" in the subject line, and name, height, current location, and contact info in the body of the email, with photo and résumé attached. Submissions close on Monday, April 5, and only those based in the United States are able to be considered.

With a score by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Charles Hart, with book by Lloyd Webber and Richard Stilgoe, Phantom of the Opera opened at the Majestic Theatre on January 26, 1988, and was still running at the time of the theater shutdown in March 2020. The production is directed by the late Harold Prince, with the late Gillian Lynne providing choreography and musical staging.

The first (and, thus far, only) person of color to play the role of Christine on Broadway is the Filipino-American actor Ali Ewoldt, whose run in the show took place 2016-2018.