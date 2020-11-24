BroadwayCon to Take Place Online in 2021

Next year's BroadwayCon will be held online April 17-18. The 2021 edition of the annual event will host two days of panels, programming, meet-and-greets, and more to once again bring the theater community together as Broadway endures its longest shutdown yet.

All MainStage programming will stream for free across select BroadwayCon social media platforms. Additionally, fans can upgrade their experience with passes that include virtual swag packs, access to bonus content, exclusive merchandise for pass holders, and more.

Passes will go on sale to the public at 1pm ET on Wednesday, December 9. Returning attendees of BroadwayCon 2020 will have special pre-sale access beginning Tuesday, December 8, at 1pm ET.

BroadwayCon has also announced BroadwayCon Meet & Greets, online opportunities with some of the most popular Broadway stars. Starting in January 2021 and continuing through BroadwayCon 2021 in April, these special experiences will bring you (virtually) face to face with your favorite stars. Opportunities range from recorded video messages to live meet-and-greets, and even coaching sessions. A full line-up of guests will be announced at a later date.

