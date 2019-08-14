Bat Out Of Hell Launches "Meat Seats" Rush Policy

Producers of Bat Out Of Hell — The Musical have announced the launch of an in-person "Meat Seats" rush policy, offering $50 tickets to be sold at the New York City Center box office on the day of the performances. The box office opens at noon daily and there will be a limit of two tickets per customer. Seat locations will be at the discretion of the box office and are based on availability.

Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical opened on August 8 and is set to run through September 8. The show stars Andrew Polec (Strat), Christina Bennington (Raven) Bradley Dean (Falco), Tony Award winner Lena Hall (Sloane), Avionce Hoyles (Tink), Danielle Steers (Zahara), and Tyrick Wiltez Jones (Jagwire).

Bat Out Of Hell — the second studio album by American rock singer Meat Loaf and his first collaboration with composer Jim Steinman — became one of the best-selling albums of all time after its release in 1977. The stage adaptation is a romantic adventure about rebellious youth and passionate love, set against the backdrop of a post-cataclysmic city adrift from the mainland. Strat, the forever-young leader of the Lost, has fallen for Raven, daughter of Falco, the tyrannical ruler of Obsidian.

The musical features a book, music, and lyrics by Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, choreography adapted and restaged by Xena Gusthart, and musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed.