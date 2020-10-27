Ann Harada, Telly Leung, and More Featured in Online Christmas Musical The Nice List

The new Christmas musical The Nice List will receive an online premiere this holiday season.

With book and lyrics by Phoebe Kreutz and music by Gary Adler, The Nice List is directed by Alan Muraoka and choreographed by Michael Mindlin. It is filmed over Zoom, with costumes by Brian Hemesath and props by Kathy Fabian/Propstar. The musical explores what would happen if Santa supervised the activity at the North Pole remotely, leaving the elves in charge.

The cast includes James Monroe Iglehart as Santa, Julia Mattison as Crumpet, Ann Harada as Raisin, Telly Leung as Chestnut, Jennifer Barnhart as Cookie, Nick Kohn as Fruitcake, and Don Darryl Rivera as Gumdrop.

A release date will be announced soon.