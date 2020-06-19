André Holland, John Douglas Thompson, Phylicia Rashad to Star in Richard II

The Public Theater has announced a revised plan for its 2020 free Shakespeare in the Park series.

With the help of WNYC, the summertime tradition, cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, will continue with a four-part radio play edition of Richard II, conceived and directed by Saheem Ali. It will be broadcast Monday, July 13-Thursday, July 16 at 8pm EST on WNYC 93.9 FM and AM 820 for listeners in the New York area, and will stream at WNYC.org for everyone else. WNYC will also make the series available as a podcast for on-demand listening.

Ali's production will feature a predominantly BIPOC ensemble, led by André Holland in the title role. He will be joined by John Douglas Thompson (York), Phylicia Rashad (Duchess of Gloucester), Dakin Matthews (Gaunt), Estelle Parsons (Duchess of York), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Gardener), Jacob Ming-Trent (Carlisle), Claire van der Boom (Queen), Barzin Akhavan (Salisbury/Marshall), Sean Carvajal (Gardener's Man/Surrey), Michael Bradley Cohen (Bushy), Sanjit De Silva (Mowbray/Exton), Biko Eisen-Martin (Fitzwater), Michael Gaston (Northumberland), Miriam A. Hyman (Bolingbroke), Merritt Janson (Scroop), Elijah Jones (Hotspur), Maria Mukuka (Queen's Lady/Servant), Okwui Okpokwasili (Willoughby/Abbot), Tom Pecinka (Aumerle), Reza Salazar (Welsh Guard), Thom Sesma (Ross/Keeper), Sathya Sridharan (Bagot), Natalie Woolams-Torres (Green), and Ja'Siah Young (Groom). Michael Thurber will provide original music and Arabella Powell will serve as stage manager.

The digital season will also include an August 14 PBS television rebroadcast of last summer's Much Ado About Nothing, starring Danielle Brooks and Grantham Coleman. Kenny Leon directs, with choreography by Camille A. Brown.