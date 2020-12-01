Ain't Too Proud Star Nik Walker Honored by Stonestreet Studios

New York-based Stonestreet Studios will honor Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations star Nik Walker with its fifth annual Stonestreet Granite Award.

Walker leads the cast of Ain't Too Proud as Otis Williams, and has also been seen in Hamilton, Motown, and Peter and the Starcatcher. He directed the short film Gold Rush, which was filmed at Stonestreet during the pandemic.

The ceremony will take place on December 3 at 8pm and will air on YouTube. It will feature appearances by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Des McAnuff, James Monroe Iglehart, Paul Alexander Nolan, Jelani Remi, Jawan M. Jackson, and more.

Stonestreet is an independent film and TV studio founded in 1991 by Alyssa Rallo Bennett and Gary O. Bennett.