Actors' Equity Association to Offer Webinar on Covid-19 Vaccines

Actors' Equity Association, the national labor union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers in live theater, has announced a webinar for workers to learn more about the Covid-19 vaccines on Wednesday, April 7, at noon ET. The webinar, in partnership with the Adult Vaccine Access Coalition, is open to members, non-members, and anyone working in the arts.

Kate Shindle, president of Actors' Equity Association, will moderate a conversation that will feature top epidemiologists including David Fitter, who serves as the branch chief with the Immunization Systems Branch within the Global Immunization Division at the Center for Global Health; and Peter Marks, a hematologist with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. The panelists will answer questions submitted by Equity members to address topics such as vaccine safety and access, vaccinating theatrical workforces, and testing vaccinating workers for Covid-19.

Equity members and the public alike can sign up here.