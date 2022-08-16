A Christmas Carol at the Merchant's House Sets 10th Anniversary Engagement

Summoners Ensemble Theatre and the Merchant's House Museum have announced plans for the 10th anniversary engagement of A Christmas Carol at the Merchant's House. Performances are set to run from November 23-December 29.

The one-hour adaptation is crafted by John Kevin Jones and Rhonda Dodd from Charles Dickens's classic tale, and is performed by Jones with direction by Dodd. The show is described as follows: "It's December 1867 and Charles Dickens has arrived in New York City for a month of sold-out performances of his beloved holiday classic, A Christmas Carol. Be transfixed as Mr. Dickens, portrayed by actor John Kevin Jones, tells his timeless Christmas tale in the elegant intact Greek Revival parlor of the landmark 1832 Merchant's House Museum."

TheaterMania critic Zachary Stewart says, "This is masterful storytelling, like a live-action book on tape. It's much more theatrical than a simple reading, but it still stays true to Dickens' voice."

A Christmas Carol at the Merchant's House is not recommended for children under 10.