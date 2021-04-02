Two River Theater Announces Activities for Autism Acceptance Month

Two River Theater has announced a lineup of free activities in the month of April to honor Autism Acceptance Month. According to Autism New Jersey, New Jersey has the highest rate of autism in the nation: 1 in 32 children.

Among the events offered will be a series of weekly theater exercises led by teaching artists Maria Paduano and Amanda Butterbaugh. These includes the "Pantomime Pass," which gives attendees an opportunity to explore their senses by channeling the actor's process of using their props to tell a story; and "Let's Talk a Walk," which allows people to walk through a snowy, wintry day without leaving one's room.

In addition, Butterbaugh will host a "Story Time Live" event April 21, 11am, on Facebook Live, in which she will read Sally J. Pla's Benji, the Bad Day, and Me. And on April 27, 7pm, on Zoom, Two River Theater will present a roundtable, "The Joy of the Arts in the Autism Community," featuring artists, parents, educators, and more for a discussion of the work being done to bring the arts to people on the autism spectrum.

For more information on all the events in Autism Acceptance Month, click here.