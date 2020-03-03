Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Christian Dante White, Nancy Opel Set for Paper Mill Sister Act

Casting has been announced for the Paper Mill Playhouse production of Sister Act, running April 1-26.

Leading the company are Nicole Vanessa Ortiz as Deloris and Nancy Opel as Mother Superior, alongside Jarran Muse as Curtis, Lael Van Keuren as Sister Mary Robert, Christian Dante White as Eddie, Blake Hammond as Monsignor, Anthony Alfaro as Pablo, Diane J. Findlay as Sister Mary Lazarus, Kara Mikula as Sister Mary Patrick, Ryan Gregory Thurman as TJ, and Jacob Keith Watson as Joey.

Rounding out the cast are Michael Andreaus, Jared Bradshaw, Rachelle Rose Clark, Madeleine Doherty, Denzel Edmondson, Dion Simmons Grier, Ashley Masula, Stephanie Miller, Alaina Mills, Chandler Reeves, Michael Schimmele, Alyson Snyder, Anne Fraser Thomas, Ariana Valdes, Zuri Washington, and Kristen Beth Williams.

Featuring a score by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater, a book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner and Douglas Carter Beane, Sister Act will be staged by director Steven Beckler and choreographer Janet Rothermel, who recreate the original work of Jerry Zaks and Anthony Van Laast, respectively. The production has original scenic design by Klara Zieglerova, scenic coordination and associate design by Nancy Thun, original costume design by Lez Brotherston, costume coordination and additional design by Leon Dobkowski, lighting design by Charlie Morrison, sound design by Matt Kraus, and hair and wig design by Kaitlyn Adams. Christopher Babbage is musical director.