Andréa Burns to Star in Streaming Version of Theresa Rebeck's Bad Dates

Andréa Burns will star in a new streaming production of Theresa Rebeck's solo show Bad Dates for New Jersey's George Street Playhouse, available for viewing February 23-March 14. The comedy will be directed by Burns's husband, Peter Flynn, with cinematography by their son, Hudson Flynn.

Bad Dates is the story of a single mom on the hunt for cute shows, the perfect dress, and a romantic table for two at a great restaurant. Burns is known for her performances in In the Heights, On Your Feet!, The Nance, and Songs for a New World.

The creative team includes Lisa ZInni (costumes), Alan C. Edwards (lighting), Ryan Rummery (sound), Christopher J. Bailey (production manager), and Samantha Flint (stage manager).