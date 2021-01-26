Andréa Burns to Star in Streaming Version of Theresa Rebeck's Bad Dates
The George Street Playhouse production will be directed by Burns's husband, Peter Flynn, with cinematography by their son, Hudson Flynn.
Andréa Burns will star in a new streaming production of Theresa Rebeck's solo show Bad Dates for New Jersey's George Street Playhouse, available for viewing February 23-March 14. The comedy will be directed by Burns's husband, Peter Flynn, with cinematography by their son, Hudson Flynn.
Bad Dates is the story of a single mom on the hunt for cute shows, the perfect dress, and a romantic table for two at a great restaurant. Burns is known for her performances in In the Heights, On Your Feet!, The Nance, and Songs for a New World.
The creative team includes Lisa ZInni (costumes), Alan C. Edwards (lighting), Ryan Rummery (sound), Christopher J. Bailey (production manager), and Samantha Flint (stage manager).
