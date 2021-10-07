Dark Revival of Rogers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! to Begin Tour in Minneapolis

Full casting has been announced for the North American tour of Rogers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, which will begin performances at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on November 9, 2021. Further performances are planned for Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Chicago, and Nashville. Click here for a complete and updated list of tour stops.

Directed by Benjamin Fish, this reimagining of Oklahoma! shines a light on the dark underbelly of the classic American musical about love and politics in pre-statehood Oklahoma, showing audiences what was there all along. According to critic David Gordon, it's "the sexiest Oklahoma! you'll probably ever see."

The cast of the touring production includes Sasha Hutchings (original Broadway cast of Hamilton) as Laurey Williams, Sean Grandillo (Deaf West's Spring Awakening) as Curly McLain, Christopher Bannow (Oklahoma! Broadway) as Jud Fry, Sis (Pose) as Ado Annie Carnes, Hennessy Winkler as Will Parker, Benj Mirman (Oklahoma! Bard SummerScape) as Ali Hakim, Barbara Walsh (Falsettos) as Aunt Eller, Hannah Solow (The New One) as Gertie Cummings, Patrick Clanton (School of Rock) as Mike, and Ugo Chukwu (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) as Cord Elam. Mitch Tebo (Andrew Carnes) and Gabrielle Hamilton (Lead Dancer) also reprise their roles from the Broadway production. Gillian Hassert, Cameron Anika Hill, Hunter Hoffman, Scott Redmond, Gwynne Wood, and Jordan Wynn join the cast as understudies.

The revival's creative team includes John Heginbotham (new choreography), Daniel Kluger (orchestrations and arrangements) Nathan Koci (music supervision), and Andy Collopy (music direction). Laura Jellinek (scenic design), Terese Wadden (costume design), Scott Zielinski (lighting design), Drew Levy (sound design), and Joshua Thorson (projection design) round out the creative team.