Ogunquit Playhouse Adds Mr. Holland's Opus World Premiere to 2022 Season

Ogunquit Playhouse has announced its 2022 mainstage season, marking the theater's 90th year of operation.

The season will open with the regional premiere of The Cher Show (May 12-June 25), the bio-musical written by Rick Elice that ran on Broadway in 2018-19, and features an array of Bob Mackie's original costume designs. Gerry McIntyre directs with choreography by Jane Lanier.

Next will be The Nutty Professor (July 1-August 6), a new musical based on the classic 1963 film starring Jerry Lewis. Directed by Marc Bruni, the show features a book and lyrics by Rupert Holmes and music by A Chorus Line composer Marvin Hamlisch, the final score he composed before his death in 2012.

The following production will be the world-premiere musical adaptation of Mr. Holland's Opus (August 12-September 17), the 1995 film written by Patrick Sheane Duncan and starring Richard Dreyfuss. The show features music by Wayne Barker, lyrics and book by BD Wong, and choreography by Darren Lee. Wong also directs.

Rounding out the season will be Clue (September 22-October 30), based on the 1985 screenplay by Jonathan Lynn and the Hasbro board game. Written by Sandy Rustin, the show features additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price and original music by Michael Holland. Casey Hushion directs, reuniting with Rustin with whom she collaborated on Ogunquit Playhouse's 2021 production of Mystic Pizza. Clue is currently running at Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, New Jersey.

