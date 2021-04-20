Lauren Lane, Myra Lucretia Taylor, John McGinty, and More Star in Humana's Block Association Project

The Actors Theatre of Louisville's 2021 Humana Festival of New American Plays will present Matthew Yates Crowley's Block Association Project, running April 20-May 1.

The play is set during a Zoom meeting of the Oak Street Block Association, where a group of neighbors are fired up to work for the common good...if anyone can agree on what that means. It is described as a "funny, thought-provoking look at what makes a community, and what breaks it."

In alphabetical order the cast includes Nathan Darrow (House of Cards) as George, Ceci Fernández (These Paper Bullets!) as Elena, Lauren Lane (The Nanny) as Rachel, John McGinty (Children of a Lesser God) as Ryan, Joe Montoya (Newsies) as Teo, Jane Park (Spin) as Aneta, Tony nominee Myra Lucretia Taylor (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) as Beth, and Anne-Marie Trabolsi (The Wolves as Emma. Amber Marince, Cathleen Riddley, and Jon Nelson Wolfe are the American Sign Language interpreters.

Directed by Michael Rau, Block Association Project features sound and video by Asa Wember and is created by Wolf 359. The production team also includes Alexandria Wailes (Director of Artistic Sign Language), Sara C. Walsh (production design), Shari Cochran (costume and props coordinator), Jason E. Weber (lighting coordinator), Philip Allgeier (video editor), Katherine Thesing (stage manager), Katherine Kovner (dramaturg), Chloe Chow and Reed Flores (assistant directors), Alina Whatley (dramaturgy assistant), Angelica Santiago (line producer), Emily Tarquin (artistic producer/casting director), and Jen Borland, Jenni Knetl, Hannah Lagler, Karah McKnight, Sharon Ploeger, CC Rowe, and Kim Santoscoy (rehearsal ASL interpreters).

