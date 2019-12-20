Sting-Led Last Ship Tour Announces Full Casting

Casting has been announced for the upcoming national tour of Sting's The Last Ship, featuring the legendary musician at all performances in the role of Jackie White.

Joining the 17-time Grammy winner are Frances McNamee as Meg, Jackie Morrison as Peggy White, and Oliver Savile as Gideon Fletcher. Marc Akinfolarin, Joe Caffrey, Matt Corner, Susan Fay, Orla Gormley, Annie Grace, Sean Kearns, Oliver Kearney, David Muscat, Tom Parsons, Joseph Peacock, Sophie Reid, Hannah Richardson, and Jade Sophia Vertannes round out the company.

Completely reimagined since its Broadway debut in 2014, The Last Ship features a score by Sting, new book and direction by Lorne Campbell, original book by John Logan and Brian Yorkey, set design by 59 Productions, musical supervision and orchestrations by Rob Mathes, musical direction by Richard John, costume design by Molly Einchcomb, movement direction by Lucy Hind, lighting design by Matt Daw, and sound design by Sebastian Frost.

Performances will run January 14-February 16 at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, followed by stops at San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre (February 20-March 22); Washington, DC's National Theatre (March 27-April 5), St. Paul's Ordway Center (April 8-19); and the Detroit Opera House (April 22-26).