Stephen Sondheim to Be Honored by Cynthia Erivo, Rachel Zegler, and More at Grammys

Variety reports that the upcoming Grammy Awards will pay musical tribute to legendary musical theater composer Stephen Sondheim. Performers will include Tony Award winners Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple), Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton), and Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen), along with Rachel Zegler, who starred as Maria in the Steven Spielberg remake of West Side Story.

Sondheim died on November 26, 2021 at the age of 91. Throughout his illustrious career, he earned a total of eight Grammy Awards, including Best Musical Theater Album awards for Company (1971), A Little Night Music (1974), Sweeney Todd (1980), Sunday in the Park With George (1985), Into the Woods (1989), and ''Passion (1995). He also won the award for Song of the Year in 1975 for "Send in the Clowns".

The Grammys will be broadcast live in all time zones on April 3 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on CBS. The show will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount Plus.