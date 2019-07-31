Maura Tierney, Brian George, and More Set for Witch at Geffen Playhouse

Geffen Playhouse has announced the full casting for its West Coast premiere of Witch, written by Jen Silverman (Collective Rage: A Play in Five Betties) and directed by Marti Lyons. The show is set to run from Thursday, August 29 through Sunday, September 29.

The cast of Witch will include Brian George as Sir Arthur Banks; Ruy Iskandar as Frank Thorney; Evan Jonigkeit as Scratch; Vella Lovell as Winnifred; Maura Tierney as Elizabeth Sawyer; and Will Von Vogt, who will be replacing Simon Helberg as Cuddy Banks.

Inspired by the Jacobean drama The Witch of Edmonton by William Rowley, Thomas Dekker, and John Ford, the new play finds a charming devil arriving in a quiet village to bargain for souls in exchange for granting darkest wishes.