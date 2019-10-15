Maria Dizzia to Star in What the Constitution Means to Me in Los Angeles, Chicago

Tony Award nominee Maria Dizzia (In the Next Room (or the Vibrator Play)) will star in the first two stops of the national tour of Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me, directed by Oliver Butler. Dizzia will perform the lead role in the Los Angeles and Chicago engagements. She will be joined by original Broadway cast members Mike Iveson and Rosdely Ciprian. New casting for the remainder of the tour will be announced this winter.

What the Constitution Means to Me is described as follows: "Fifteen-year-old Heidi Schreck earned her college tuition money by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In her boundary-breaking new play, the Obie Award winner resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women in her own family and the founding document that dictated their rights and citizenship."

The play was commissioned by True Love Productions and had its off-Broadway premiere in New York City at New York Theatre Workshop in the fall of 2018. The production extended twice before NYTW transferred the production to the Greenwich House Theater. The play went on to become a 2019 Pulitzer Prize finalist for Drama, and the Broadway mounting earned two Tony Award nominations, including Best Play and Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play (Schreck).