Josh Gad and Rick Moranis to Lead New Honey, I Shrunk the Kids Film

Josh Gad and Rick Moranis will star in a new entry into the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids film franchise, according to published reports.

Moranis will reprise his performances as Wayne Szalinski, with Gad starring as his son. The new film will be directed by original helmer Joe Johnston, with Todd Rosenberg writing the script. According to Deadline, the film will follow Gad's character, an aspiring scientist who accidentally shrinks the kids when a project goes wrong.

Additional details have not yet been released. Gad is a Tony nominee for The Book of Mormon. Moranis starred in the original Honey film franchise.