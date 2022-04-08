Joe Iconis Album, Album, Sets June Release With Ghostlight Records

On June 17, Ghostlight Records will release a new album — titled Album — from musical theater composer Joe Iconis. With a total of 44 tracks, the album features performances by over 70 members of Iconis's vast family of collaborators. His first single, also titled "Album," is available to listen to here.

Vocalists on Album include Aaron Tveit, Andrew Rannells, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Krysta Rodriguez, Kerry Butler, Danny Burstein, Annie Golden, George Salazar, Will Roland, Andrew Barth Feldman, and many more. The album was produced by Iconis, Ian Kagey, and Charlie Rosen, and executive produced by Randi Zuckerberg. Danielle Gimbal provides music direction, with choir arrangements by Joel Waggoner. A Los Angeles album release concert will be held at The Bourbon Room on Wednesday, June 22.

Press materials describe the project as follows: "Album hurtles through a cocktail of musical genres as its rogue's gallery of misfit children, reckless adults, and various assorted creatures sing their stories of love, hope, murder, resilience, and connection. Sprawling in its scope and intimate in its subject matter, the songs are a showcase of Iconis's singular ability to find moments of drama in the seemingly mundane. Gentle acoustic love ballads sit next to indie-rock stadium shout-alongs on an album that is both sweetly nostalgic and explosively contemporary. Featuring never-before-heard songs as well as Iconis classics recorded for the first time, this is a rowdy, erudite, epic record made for a world on fire."

Iconis was nominated for a 2019 Tony Award for his score for the sci-fi musical Be More Chill. Iconis's other musicals include Punk Rock Girl, The Black Suits, and The Plant That Ate Dirty Socks. His songs "Broadway, Here I Come!" and "The Goodbye Song" were also featured on the NBC series Smash.

