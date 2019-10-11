Ruben Santiago-Hudson's Tony-Winning Revival of Jitney Announces LA Cast

Casting has been announced for August Wilson's Jitney, coming to Center Theatre Group at the Mark Taper Forum from November 22-December 29 with an official November 24 opening. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson.

CTG presents the production of Jitney that completed Wilson's American Century Cycle on Broadway and received the 2017 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play. Set in the early 1970s, the play follows a group of men trying to eke out a living by driving unlicensed cabs, or jitneys. When the city threatens to board up the business and the boss' son returns from prison, tempers flare, potent secrets are revealed and the fragile threads binding this makeshift family together threaten to come undone at last.

The cast will feature Francois Battiste, Harvy Blanks, Amari Cheatom, Anthony Chisholm, Brian D. Coats, Steven Anthony Jones, Nija Okoro, Keith Randolph Smith, and Ray Anthony Thomas.

The creative team includes scenic design by David Gallo, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Darron L. West and Charles Coes, with original music by Bill Sims Jr., and fight direction by Thomas Schall.