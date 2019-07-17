Javier Bardem May Take On a Role in The Little Mermaid Remake

According to a Variety, Oscar winner Javier Bardem is in talks to play King Triton in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. Bardem's film credits include No Country for Old Men, for which he won an Oscar, Skyfall, and Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

As previously announced, R&B singer Halle Bailey will lead the cast as Ariel, with Jacob Tremblay as Flounder and Awkwafina as Scuttle. Melissa McCarthy's casting as Ursula remains rumored, as does Harry Styles casting as Prince Eric.

Directed by Rob Marshall, the film will feature songs from the 1989 animated classic written by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as new material by Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Miranda is producing alongside Marshall, Marc Platt, and John DeLuca. The screenplay is by David Magee.

No timeline has been announced. The Little Mermaid follows Disney's reboots of Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and The Lion King, which is set for a July 18 release.