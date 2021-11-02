Jason Sudeikis and Jean Smart to Star in Virtual Table Read of It's a Wonderful Life

A table read of the screenplay to the holiday classic It's a Wonderful Life will take place online on Sunday, December 5 at 8pm EST (5pm PST). The reading will feature a starry cast including George Wendt, Jean Smart, Rosario Dawson, Mark Hamill, Martin Sheen, Mandy Patinkin, Lou Diamond Phillips, Phil Lamarr, Ben Mankiewicz, Ron Funches, Ed Harris, and Jason Sudeikis as George Bailey.

Produced and directed by Frank Capra, It's a Wonderful Life tells the story of George Bailey, the proprietor of a small building and loan which offers the only real competition in Bedford Falls to the plutocratic landlord, Mr. Potter. George contemplates suicide in a moment of financial trouble, and his guardian angel shows him what the world would be like without him — a darker, sadder, crueler place. A flop on its initial 1946 release, It's a Wonderful Life has become a staple of American television during the holidays.

The reading is dedicated to the life and legacy of Ed Asner, and all proceeds will go to benefit The Ed Asner Family Center, an all-encompassing resource for neurodivergent individuals and their families.

Tickets to It's a Wonderful Life are available here.