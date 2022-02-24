Holland Taylor to Play Farewell Run in Ann at Pasadena Playhouse

Holland Taylor will play her farewell engagement as late Texas Governor Ann Richards in her solo show Ann at the Pasadena Playhouse, running March 22-April 24.

Ann played on Broadway at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theater in 2013. Taylor won an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Solo Performance and was nominated for 2013 Tony, Drama Desk, and Drama League Awards. A filmed version, shot live at the Zach Theatre in Austin, currently streams via BroadwayHD and PBS Passport.

Directed by Benjamin Endsley Klein, Ann is based on video coverage, interviews, and reams of Richards's personal and public papers at the University of Texas. The production has scenic design by Michael Fagin, costume design by Julie Weiss, lighting design by Matthew Richards, sound design by Ken Huncovsky, projection design by Zachary Borovay, and wig design by Paul Huntley.

The Pasadena Playhouse production will mark the show's West Coast premiere.