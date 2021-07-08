Guys and Dolls Movie Remake in the Works From Director of Chicago and Dreamgirls

A long-aborning film remake of Guys and Dolls has found a director in Bill Condon, the Academy Award-winning filmmaker behind Dreamgirls, Chicago, and Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast. The film will hail from Sony's TriStar Pictures.

In 2019, TriStar acquired the rights to the Broadway musical, which features a score by Frank Loesser and book by Abe Burrows and Jo Swerling, the 1955 film adaptation, which starred Frank Sinatra and Marlon Brando, and the original Damon Runyon short stories that inspired the show.

Guys and Dolls boasts a score that includes "Luck Be a Lady," "A Bushel and a Peck," "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat," and many other classics. No timeline is set for production. A film remake has been mentioned since 2016, when 20th Century Fox began moving forward with plans for a picture directed by Michael Grandage, though that never got off the ground.